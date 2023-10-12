NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the Office of Workforce Development will celebrate the grand opening of Job1’s new office with a career fair.
On Thursday, Oct. 12, job seekers will have the opportunity to connect with high-paying, high-demand jobs at the new Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard location. The fair will provide on-site services, connect job seekers, and celebrate the new building.
The event will happen from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a ribbon cutting to happen at 1 p.m. at 1307 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.
Officials with Job1 Business and Career Solutions say the goal is to provide employers with a skilled workforce and to link seekers to employment that leads to self-sufficiency by way of federally funded training services.
Cantrell will be joined by:
- Sunae Villavaso — Office of Workforce Development Director
- Gregory Curtis — New Orleans Workforce Development Board Chair
- Pastor Tom Watson — Dryades YMCA Board of Directors and JOB1 Partner Chair
- Debra Giordano — Service and Delivery for Equus Workforce Solutions Vice-President
- Councilmember Lesli Harris — District B
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.
Latest Stories
- Fetterman: America ‘not sending their best and brightest’ to Congress
- You’re invited to the ‘Blood Wedding’ at The Mortuary Haunted Mansion
- New Orleans Job1 grand opening to be celebrated with a career fair
- USPS provides shipping deadlines ahead of busy holiday season
- Republicans out-vote Democrats in Louisiana primary early voting