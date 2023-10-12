NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the Office of Workforce Development will celebrate the grand opening of Job1’s new office with a career fair.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, job seekers will have the opportunity to connect with high-paying, high-demand jobs at the new Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard location. The fair will provide on-site services, connect job seekers, and celebrate the new building.

The event will happen from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a ribbon cutting to happen at 1 p.m. at 1307 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.

Officials with Job1 Business and Career Solutions say the goal is to provide employers with a skilled workforce and to link seekers to employment that leads to self-sufficiency by way of federally funded training services.

Cantrell will be joined by:

Sunae Villavaso — Office of Workforce Development Director

— Office of Workforce Development Director Gregory Curtis — New Orleans Workforce Development Board Chair

— New Orleans Workforce Development Board Chair Pastor Tom Watson — Dryades YMCA Board of Directors and JOB1 Partner Chair

— Dryades YMCA Board of Directors and JOB1 Partner Chair Debra Giordano — Service and Delivery for Equus Workforce Solutions Vice-President

— Service and Delivery for Equus Workforce Solutions Vice-President Councilmember Lesli Harris — District B

