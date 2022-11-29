NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — From the Drumsville exhibit to artifacts from Louis Prima’s illustrious caree,r there’s lots to see at the New Orleans Jazz Museum and visitors have a chance this week to celebrate the music and help the museum at the same time.

“I guess it’s unusual in that it’s a music museum so you have to have music and especially live music, and I think that differentiates us from a lot of other museums. It’s not like this quiet space that you’re walking around. We want people to come in, enjoy it. We’re like a community space, a cultural center,” said Executive Director Greg Lambousy.

Housed in the old New Orleans Mint on Esplanade Ave., the museum features all genres of our music.

“Internationally, New Orleans is known for Jazz but it’s also known for its wonderful music whether it’s soul or R&B, funk especially, so it’s really New Orleans music we’re doing here,” said Lambousy.

In the spirit of the holidays, this weekend gives people a chance to celebrate the music and also support the museum at the annual Improvisations Gala.

“As I was going to sleep last night, I was thinking it’s like 120 or so musicians. Mostly New Orleanians but also musicians form all over the world,” said Lambousy.

The gala is the museum’s major fundraiser that furthers the music and those that play the music.

“We’re part of the state museum system but all of our programming is privately funded. It’s really how we make things happen, how we pay musicians, pay the staff and all of that,” said Lambousy.

The gala is Saturday (Dec. 3) and it starts at 7 p.m. WGNO’s LBJ will serve as emcee.

