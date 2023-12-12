NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans issued a request for proposals, Tuesday, Dec. 12, for the demolition of the Plaza Tower skyscraper in the Central Business District.

City officials said the request will include an evaluation of the condition of the empty building and ensure a safe, environmentally sensitive demolition.

The Plaza Tower was one of 12 blighted properties listed on the city’s “Dirty Dozen” list in November.

In August, the New Orleans Office of Inspector General called for an increase in code enforcement against the owners of the Plaza Tower.

In September, city officials said a $184,000 lien was issued to the Plaza Tower owners for costs of barricades and money lost from closed metered parking spots.

City officials also said the building had a total of $220,210 in fines for code violations in October, noting that the dollar amount was “the second largest fine the department has ever imposed in a Code Enforcement matter.”

“This property has been an eyesore, sitting dormant for two decades, while also posing risks for residents and commuters in the area,” said New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

According to the city, an RFP allows the city to move forward with a demolition timeline based on the building’s condition.

