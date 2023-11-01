NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Office of Inspector General for the City of New Orleans released a new report regarding the hotel reservations made by Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson during Mardi Gras.

The report, released on Wednesday, Nov. 1, indicates that Hutson reserved and paid for 96 nights at the Omni Royal Orleans Hotel in the French Quarter, but the staff stayed there for a total of 37 nights, utilizing 13 rooms.

The report also states that the total cost for the reservation is approximately $18,000, with most of that cost stemming from 53 nights when the rooms remained unoccupied.

The rooms were occupied by OPSO deputies but were supposed to be reserved for out of town officers.

Read the full report below:

Huston released the following statement:

“As an oversight practitioner for 17 years, I always met with and provided a draft report to any agency that was the subject of our reports. I would have appreciated being provided that same professional courtesy from the IG. The IG did not provide a copy of his report for me to review, nor was I asked any questions by the IG or his personnel to provide meaningful insight on this matter. Instead, I have been asked my the media to respond to an embargoed copy of a report I had not seen. As the Sheriff of Orleans Parish, I am dedicated to upholding the highest ethical and legal standards and will keep my attention on my duties of providing care, custody and control.” Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson

