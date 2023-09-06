NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The quick removal of a South Carrollton Avenue oak tree has homeowners questioning the city’s intent on street repairs.

“They’ve never done anything to fix it. They just come by, tear it up and then they leave it,” says homeowner Mark Boros.

Boros says the street has always needed repairs. He was happy when he noticed them start construction. Almost a month later, it sits untouched and is causing trouble for the entire block.

“We have 10 tenants that park in this parking spot. They’ve been parking here for years. Now if you come over here and you look, it is completely blocked off. No one can park and everyone living on the street, there are elderly citizens. Everyone is struggling to get to their houses now,” says Boros.

After multiple attempts to contact the contractors, Boros just wants the street to be repaired.

“They keep telling us they are going to have someone come out and it never happens. They tell us they are going to call us back no one calls. When are they going to send someone to fix this? They dig it up and then don’t do anything,” says Boros.

According to Boros, the tree removal shows that the city works on certain projects when it is the center of attention.

“There is no coverage about the things that happen over here. The trees that fall, sure cause a big commotion. This causes a commotion in everyone’s everyday lives. This is a big hole. There have been potholes for years. The entire road is closed off, and nobody cares,” says Boros.

WGNO reached out to Roadwork NOLA multiple times to see when residents could expect the street to be finished, but we have not heard back.

Boros did say two technicians came out around 1:00 p.m. saying the street should be repaired within the next few weeks. He just hopes it actually happens.

