NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A Gert Town family is gearing up for another year of Halloween festivities.

The Marchands have been elaborately decorating their home for close to a decade, but for three years, they’ve opened their home to the public for a haunted house experience.

This year’s frightening fun expands to a block party called BOO!Dat23.

While the event celebrates Halloween, it’s also a benefit for victims of domestic violence.

“October is when we have domestic violence awareness week. We have a mother who just lost her three angels, her home and all of her possessions. We are raising funds and collecting donations for her and others this Saturday on BOODat.com,” said Percy Marchand.

The party will start at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, in the 2900 block of Audubon Street.

The event is set to include a DJ, arts and crafts and the haunted house. It is free to attend, but donations for domestic violence survivors will be accepted.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts