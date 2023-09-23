NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at a hotel in Mid-City on Saturday, Sept. 23.

NOFD officials said crews were dispatched to the New Orleans Midtown Hotel in the 3900 block of Tulane Avenue around 6:57 p.m. following a report of a building fire.

Upon arrival, crews said they learned that approximately 20% of the hotel was occupied and all guests had evacuated.

NOFD officials said firefighters determined the fire started on the first floor of the hotel in or near an unoccupied room. They said it then extended to other rooms through the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.

Crews worked to prevent the fire from spreading to other floors of the building.

The fire was put out around 8:03 p.m., and 17 fire units carrying 45 firefighters were used to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

