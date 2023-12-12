NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A big change could be coming to people who use the Canal Street ferry.

Officials with the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority say it may have to cut back on the ferry’s hours because of a lack of funding.

The news of this potential change has spread quickly to those who use this ferry as their primary source of transportation across the river, and some say this will force them and their friends into a frustrating game of finding new ways to get to work.

The RTA began 2023 with a projected $19.8 million shortfall for 2024. While the RTA has found $16 million in funding so far, that still leaves $3 million needed.

Louisiana Congressman Troy Carter says he is frustrated to see issues like this arise again.

“I join with other elected officials in the area who have been at the forefront of fighting in the legislature when there were efforts to close the ferry down or at other times to diminish the hours of service. Here we are again having a discussion that I’d rather not have,” said Carter.

If that $3 million is not found by Jan. 14, the Canal Street ferry will face reduced service hours and will instead run from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. every day.

“New Orleans has a plethora of people who work in the hospitality industry, meaning those people get off well after 7:30 p.m. so that 8 p.m., 9 p.m., 10:30 p.m. opportunity to catch a ferry goes away,” said Carter.

Many ferry regulars say this news is frustrating, as many use the ferry as their primary way to get to and from New Orleans.

“I was pretty upset because it affects me directly because I take it in the morning and the evening. I rely on it to get to work. So, the change would really affect my daily commute,” said Eric Blanchard.

They may soon have to find alternative routes across the river.

“Well, I could take the bus and it would take me one hour and 20 minutes and not take the ferry, or she can drive 23 minutes to get to work where it would take me 13 minutes to walk to work,” said Andrew Tennies.

A statement from the RTA says that it is working closely with New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell to find the funding and that she is committed to maintaining the current service levels in 2024.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts