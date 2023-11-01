NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center has won three “prestigious” awards regarding its sustainability and equity efforts.

According to officials with The Ehrhardt Group, the Convention Center received the U.S. Green Building Council Community Leader Award and two Love Your City Awards from LifeCity.

They said the Convention Center was one of 12 finalists for the Community Leader Award in the South Central Region.

The award highlights “an exceptional green building project that overcame significant obstacles.” The Ehrhardt Group representatives said the convention center’s efforts to reduce energy and water usage and increase recycling and green infrastructure were contributing factors in the award process.

They noted that the convention center has made improvements to the facility in recent years including “overhauling the facility’s HVAC and lighting systems, installing electric vehicle charging stations and replacing 1.9 million square feet of traditional roofing with a new, energy-efficient roofing system.”

The convention center also won two Love Your City Awards from LifeCity. The Ehrhardt Group representatives said the convention center won these awards for equity and energy.

They said the award recognizes “organizations and individuals for positively impacting communities through reductions in energy use, contributions to the local economy, commitments to providing equitable opportunities for all, and more.”

The Love Your City Awards were presented at a gala on Oct. 19.

