NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officials with the New Orleans Fire Department announced the underground wildfire in New Orleans East near Chef Menteur Highway has been extinguished.

NOFD officials made the announcement Monday, Dec. 4, noting the wildfire was located between the Michoud area and Venetian Isles.

On Nov. 21, agencies reported the fire reached 90% containment.

The NOFD started wrapping up suppression efforts last week and returned equipment used to suppress and extinguish the fire Monday.

NOFD officials noted Saturday’s rain also contributed to the extinguishment of the wildfire.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts