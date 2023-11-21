NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — City officials announced that the underground wildfire that’s burning in a remote part of the New Orleans East area has been 90% contained.

According to the City of New Orleans, the fire is on private property in a forested wetlands area between Bayou Sauvage National Urban Wildlife Refuge and the Michoud Canal.

City officials said it’s been difficult to put the fire out because it’s in a hard-to-access area without fire hydrant service.

The New Orleans Fire Department, the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans and the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry have been working to put the fire out.

According to the city, the LDAF dug trenches to flood the fire and the city pumped “massive” amounts of water to it.

City officials said the smoke coming from the fire is no longer a threat to the air quality in the area.

