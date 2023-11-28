NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Happening Tuesday, Nov. 28, the Peace Lake Tenants Association will hold a protest and news conference to discuss the “deteriorating” and “dangerous” conditions of the Peace Lake Towers in New Orleans East.

The tenants have reportedly organized a union to negotiate with management for the sake of getting repairs and quality of life issues resolved, which they say were met with threats of eviction and intimidation.

While the attempts to evict individuals have reportedly failed, tenants allege other actions have been taken to “scare” them.

For example, a letter was sent to the tenants notifying them that the elevator was to be shut down for maintenance from 6:30 until further notice.

Tenants said the shutdown not only inconveniences those en route to the protest but also elderly residents who have doctor appointments to attend.

Organizers report the goal of the event is to publicly speak to officials with the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development and request an investigation into Peace Lake’s management and Millennia Housing.

Requests that residents say have been ignored.

The conference is set to happen at 10 a.m. at the Hale Boggs Building.

