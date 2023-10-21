NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Community members in New Orleans East have come together following the tragedy that took place on Wednesday, Oct. 18, that left three children dead, and a mother mourning.

Since that day, dozens of people from across the city have come to the house, dropping off gifts and sharing their condolences.

“People from all over have been out here since the day it happened. A lot of people from different places have been putting up balloons and teddy bears. This neighborhood has been hurt by this,” America Street Committee member Delores Trotter said.

The latest act of love features a balloon release with hundreds of residents releasing dozens of balloons showing their love for the lives lost.

“It’s very great to see us get together without any violence. It’s sad it had to be on this accord, but it’s good to see everybody giving support to those innocent babies,” resident Gail Dees said.

With the incident happening in his district, Councilman Oliver Thomas came to the event to show his support to the grieving family.

Councilmembers Eugene Greene and Helena Moreno were there as well.

“Just got to be mindful of those kids. They can never be brought back, but what we can do is support the immediate family, support the mother and at least let her know that our prayers, our thoughts, and our love are with her,” Councilman Oliver Thomas said.

The community is also collecting donations to help the mother pay for the children’s funerals, and the loss of almost all her belongings.

“They have our full support. We’re here to help them in any way possible. When the dust settles, when everybody is gone, she’s still going to be hurting, and she’s going to need all of the support that she can get,” America Street Committee member Lennie Silvester said.

Those who wish to make donations can also contribute to the family’s GoFundMe page.

