NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Funeral services have been announced for acclaimed New Orleans drummer Russell Batiste.

Batiste died on Sunday. Sept. 30, of a reported heart attack at the age of 57, according to his family.

He was a member of the large musical Batiste family which included the Batiste Brothers Band with his cousin Jon. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell expressed her condolences for the family in a recent statement.

“The memory and genius of Russell Batiste will live on in the knowledge that the sounds he created brought joy and happiness to countless lives. May he now rest in God’s perfect peace.”

Visitation will be held Monday, Oct. 9 at Professional Funeral Services on North Claiborne Avenue. It will happen from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a jam session to follow.

The funeral service will happen Tuesday, Oct. 10 at St. Catherine Drexel Church with a second visitation starting at 8:30 a.m. and a mass happening at 10 a.m.

After the service, a second line will lead to the Mount Olivet Cemetary.

A musical tribute in Batiste’s honor will be held at the Howlin Wolf on South Peters Street.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories