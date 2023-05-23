NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The drainage system for the City of New Orleans is now a Civil Engineering landmark.

Tuesday morning (May 23), New Orleans officials revealed the brand new marker from the American Society of Civil Engineers. The landmark status honors the system created by Tulane graduate Albert Wood, which was patented in 1913.

The designation puts the drainage system’s design on par with the Hoover Dam, the Suez Canal and Eifel Tower.

As for the system’s current condition and with the start of hurricane season quickly approaching, the Director of Sewerage and Water Board, Ghassan Korban, says 92 of the city’s 99 pumps are operational but a turbine that supplies power is under repair.

Latest Stories

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.