NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate the person responsible for the theft of a U.S. Capitol Police Badge.

The victim reportedly told officers, he had visited several Bourbon Street businesses on Dec. 15, 2023, when he realized his wallet was missing.

NOPD officers said they believe the robbery happened in the 700 block of Bourbon Street around 3:00 a.m.

In his wallet was U.S. Capitol Police Badge #4286.

Anyone with information on the incident or the location of the badge is asked to call Eighth District Detectives at (504)-658-6080 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts