NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Community-Police Mediation Program is looking for 15 new mediators to join the team.

According to the Office of the Inspector General, the program was launched in 2014 and aims to improve the relationship between the community and the New Orleans Police Department. Through the program, the community and NOPD officers have facilitated, face-to-face conversations to address conflict and come to a mutual understanding.

“As a mediator, you get to play a direct part in helping community members and officers have difficult conversations around topics like communication, respect, racism, and crime. As our community and country grapple with police accountability, this program offers a way for individuals to speak out and transform how NOPD interacts with the community, one conversation at a time. Becoming a mediator is a chance to help others have a voice and an impact on policing,” said Jules Griff, who is the director of the program.

The OIG reports that the 15 new mediators will join the 20 current ones on the team. Applicants don’t need mediation experience. Selected applicants will receive training on March 16, 17, 19, 20, 23 and 24. They will also receive a $75 stipend for each mediation.

The program is looking for applicants who have the following desired characteristics:

Lives in New Orleans area

Available and commitment to serve for two years as a mediator

Availability to attend the required, free trainings

Communication and listening skills

Capacity to demonstrate competence, composure and neutrality

Applications are being accepted online until Jan. 15, 2024.

