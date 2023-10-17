NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Communication Director Gregory Joseph has been suspended by the City Council for his actions during the height of the Mayor LaToya Cantrell recall efforts.

In a council meeting on Tuesday, Oct.17, city council members ruled Joseph violated city and state laws by soliciting a publicly funded mailer promoting Cantrell and her accomplishments during the ‘NOLATOYA” recall.

During the meeting, six charges were brought against Joseph, which he was found guilty of. The charges read, according to the city council:

Charge 1 — Gregory Joseph did intentionally institute, participate in and oversee a publicly funded advertising campaign intended to garner public support for Cantrell and to sway the outcome of the recall effort, in direct violation of state law.

Charge 2 — Gregory Joseph did intentionally provide false testimony under oath before the Governmental Affairs Committee on Aug. 31 regarding the roll of the campaign in connection with the City Of New Orleans 2022 mailer campaign.

Gross Misconduct

Neglect of Duty

Incompetence

Cantrell previously stated she had no plans to fire Joseph. She made a statement on the situation at a weekly press conference in September.

“Listen, I’m not firing anyone; I’m supporting. I’m supporting a city employee who is now joined, who is now a part of a community of city employees that have been disrespected, villainized, discriminated against.”

Joseph has been suspended without pay for the remainder of Cantrell’s term as mayor.

