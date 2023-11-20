NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A two-alarm fire early Monday morning in the Central City area left a cocktail lounge damaged, according to the New Orleans Fire Department.

Around 3:03 a.m. on Nov. 20, NOFD firefighters were called to the scene in the 1800 block of Thalia Street. Arriving at 3:08 a.m., they witnessed the fire coming from the middle of an outside patio area of The Treehouse.

A statement from an employee, who was the last to leave the building at 2:30 a.m., said all was fine when they left.

When firefighters entered the building, they found an outside booth and utility shed engulfed in flames.

A second alarm was called at 3:11 a.m.

The blaze spread to a part of the main building’s covered patio but was put out before it spread. The flames were under control by 3:38 a.m.

Firefighters reported the booth and shed were destroyed while another shed suffered fire damage.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. In total, 16 units and 44 firefighters responded to the scene. The cause remains under investigation.

