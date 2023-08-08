NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Louis Armstrong Park Located on North Rampart opened in 1980, instantly becoming a popular spot for New Orleans culture.

In 2021, Mayor LaToya Cantrell proposed moving City Hall into the municipal auditorium, which was damaged in 2005 during Hurricane Katrina.

The Save Our Soul Coalition, or S.O.S., pushed back, and the city abandoned the idea.

Since then, however, the organization has met with Cantrell to work together to find better ways to redevelop the historic spot.

“We’ve been meeting once a month since July of 2022 and having some very frank conversations about what the people identified as a priority,” said S.O.S. member Sabrina Mays.

Ideas such as new restaurants, museums and the reconstruction of the auditorium building have been discussed as potential parts of the redevelopment.

“This needs to be an international place of destination,” said Mays.

The S.O.S. is hoping to develop a plan that honors the location and brings new guests to enjoy its historic beauty.

“I actually came here. I think it’s a beautiful spot, especially what it represents. Having something that you can memorize what happened and come and see it if you want and relax in here. I think it’s wonderful,” said Yaiza Verdejo.

