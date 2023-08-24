NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans City Council met Thursday, Aug. 23 with a full agenda.

On the list was the possible override of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s veto regarding the new rules set stopping her usage of the Pontalba Apartment.

City officials say they want to allow the French Market Corporation to rent it out for a fair market price.

That override came in a 5-2 vote with the opposition of Councilman Eugene Green and Councilman Oliver Thomas.

In council meetings prior, both Green and Thomas voted against taking the apartment away from Cantrell as they worried about restrictions for future mayors.

Back in April, the city council enforced an ordinance prohibiting residential occupancy by anyone at the city-owned apartment. This stems from reports of Cantrell allegedly misusing the French Quarter apartment for events such as Essence Festival and Mardi Gras.

The Mayor’s office released a statement on today’s override:

“This obsession with the Mayor’s appropriate use of the apartment in the Upper Pontalba Building has revealed that certain members of the New Orleans City Council would rather use their legislative powers to pursue personal vendettas than focus on the most pressing issues facing our people today,” said Director of Communications Gregory Joseph.

