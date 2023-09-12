NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans City Council voted 4-2 to charge Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s Communications Director Gregory Joseph amid the political mailer controversy.

The council voted to charge him with incompetence, neglect of duty and gross misconduct in reference to the mailers that went out during the mayoral recall effort.

The council will be moving forward with Joseph’s removal under the Home Rule Charter.

The trial comes after a six-month investigation into mailers that were sent out during the days of the ‘NOLATOYA” recall efforts. The mailers highlighted Cantrell’s successes during her time in office.

Council President JP Morrell stated the case has “a tremendous amount of criminal exposure” and that making the decision is well beyond their power.

A letter addressed to Cantrell from Morrell reads “This mailer violates state laws prohibiting the use of public resources for political advocacy. The work was undertaken without the existence of a signed written contract and with no provision for DBE participation—each a separate violation of City policy.”

If Cantrell chooses not to fire him by Friday, a hearing will be scheduled for Oct. 3.

Councilmen Eugene Green and Freddie King voted against charging Joseph. Councilman Oliver Thomas was absent.

