NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans City Council President JP Morrell has called a special meeting of the city council to consider charges against the city’s communication director, Gregory Joseph, amid the Cantrell political mailer investigation.

Morrell said the meeting comes after reviewing thousands of documents and six months of investigation.

He said based on evidence and testimony related to the investigation, he believes Joseph violated state law and city policy.

The letter stated, “Mr. Joseph intentionally subverted the City’s procurement rules to secure a no-bid vendor for the development of a political mailer intended to bolster your administration’s effort to defeat a recall campaign. Not only did this mailer violate state laws prohibiting the use of public resources for political advocacy, the work was undertaken without the existence of a signed written contract and with no provision for DBE participation—each a separate violation of City policy.”

It continued, “Mr. Joseph then intentionally misled the Council regarding his actions and the purpose of the mailer during his sworn testimony before the Council Governmental Affairs Committee on August 31. His actions, independently and collectively, constitute grounds for removal under Section 3-125 of the Home Charter Rule. Accordingly, I intend to call a special meeting of the City Council on September 12, 2023 to consider charges and to begin the process of removing him from his unclassified position.”

The meeting is expected to begin after the joint Climate Change & Sustainability and Economic Development committee meetings.

