New Orleans City Council passes minimum wage of fifteen dollars an hour for city employees

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday, The New Orleans City Council passed a measure to ensure all City employees make at least $15 per hour.

“I am proud of the huge step we took today toward making New Orleans a more equitable city,” said Councilmember Brossett. “Our work is not done, but this is a big win. We have built a coalition of workers, elected officials, and local organizations that are committed to continuing this work until all workers across the City have the dignity and respect they deserve. I’m grateful to our firefighters and our City employees, who have been in this fight with me since the beginning. I look forward to continuing to work with them as we advocate for workers all over the city.”

“We know it’s important that our City employees are able to focus on work without being constantly stressed about making ends meet,” said District “C” Councilmember Kristin Gisleson Palmer. “Let me be clear. $15 an hour is not enough, but it’s a start. What we’re trying to do is set the tone. It’s not only for City workers. It’s going to be for people who contract with the City, and we’re going to expand from there. Hopefully, companies and businesses will understand that our people in every industry deserve a livable wage and a decent quality of life in the private sector. I’d like to thank Councilmember Brossett for his leadership on this, Step Up Louisiana, and the New Orleans Fire Department for their collaboration.”

The motion was passed unanimously in the Council meeting and will be effective January 1, 2022.