NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans City Council approved grants for local nonprofits from its Recreation and Culture Fund on Wednesday, Dec. 12.

Local nonprofits including Son of a Saint, the New Orleans Film Society and the New Orleans Women and Children’s Shelter received grants worth $50,000 each.

Other nonprofits received grants of lesser amounts from the $7 million fund.

RIDE New Orleans received a $10,000 grant.

City Council President J.P. Morrell created the fund in 2022 with the intention of supporting youth recreation programs, nonprofit community organizations and culture bearers. He says there’s been a learning curve in how to get the money to deserving groups.

“This has not been a streamlined process. I know that it’s a tremendous learning experience for both the council and the groups that applied here today. We have learned so much from this first process,” said Morrell.

The New Orleans City Council says plans are in the works to give another round of Recreation and Culture Fund grants next year, giving nonprofits more time to apply.

