NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans City Council approved the city’s $1.5 billion 2024 Executive Budget on Friday, Dec. 1.

According to a release from the city council, there was an increase in funding for workforce and affordable housing, youth access to mental health services, blight remediation and support for victims of violent crime.

“This budget represents the City’s focus on quality of life through blight remediation, continued staff recruitment for public safety agencies, and continued services for residents,” said District A Councilmember Joe Giarusso.

“Not only has the Council invested in our youth by fully funding NORD and another year of the Recreation & Culture Fund, we have fully funded Healthy Homes with $2.5 million for 39 positions, as well as legal services for low-income residents through Southeast Louisiana Legal Services,” said City Council President JP Morrell.

“This budget, through amendments, now addresses some critical needs, including fully funding on-scene domestic violence services through the AIR program, funding pay increases for 911 call takers, right to counsel for people facing eviction, and critical public health partnerships with community organizations like the Split-Second foundation,” said City Council Vice President Helena Moreno.

“I hope that as we administer the budget through 2024, many of the issues and concerns that have been on the table for decades will be addressed and that this budget and every budget to come is representative of how we collect, plan, and use the people’s tax dollars,” said District E Councilmember Oliver Thomas.

