NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officials with the City of New Orleans announced on Thursday, Nov. 30 which company was selected to help improve operations across 41 city departments.

The city has chosen to use technology by Samsara Incorporation to head the Connected Options Cloud.

City leaders said the system was created to improve the safety, efficiency and sustainability of New Orleans fleet operations within the New Orleans Police Department, New Orleans Fire Department, Department of Public Works, Division of Code Enforcement, Department of Parks and Parkways, Department of Sanitation and more.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell says the partnership is one way her administration is preparing the workforce for the 21st century by ensuring city employees, public safety and public works teams have innovative technology to work more efficiently.

“These teams rely on the City fleet to get the job done and to get it done well. Additionally, Samsara is aligned with our goal to transition to the use of electric vehicles as part of our efforts to combat climate change and the detrimental effects of emissions. Partnerships like these deliver great results for City government, which, in turn, allows us to deliver more progress for our residents,” said Cantrell.

Currently, the workforce operates a fleet of about 2,800 light and heavy-duty vehicles and motorcycles.

The goal of the partnership is to become one of the top fleets in the United States as officials say they were in search of a trusted digital transformation partner to provide data insights needed to reduce costs, maximize taxpayer dollars and increase service transparency.

“New Orleans EMS has been utilizing Samsara for several years, and I am very satisfied with the capabilities it has provided us to create a safer and better-maintained fleet,” said NOEMS Chief Bill Salmeron. “We are happy to see that the City has chosen Samara to expand to more vehicles in the fleet, which shows our commitment to maintaining the vehicles that we have invested in and that serve the public every day.”

Other city officials, like NOFD Chief Roman Nelson, say a new fire apparatus currently costs millions of dollars and are looking forward to Samsara’s Vehicle Telematics Solution to maintain the key pieces of equipment.

The real-time data collected from the operation is expected to strengthen the city’s operations through:

Increased Vehicle Uptime and Proactive Maintenance: Samsara’s Vehicle Telematics solution will support the City’s ability to spot underutilized vehicles and those in need of service, increasing efficiency and extending the lifetime of its vehicles

Improved Driver Safety and Support: footage from Samsara’s Video-Based Safety solution will enhance driver coaching and support driver exoneration from false claims

Better Fuel Efficiency and Accelerated Transition to Electric Vehicles (EVs): Samsara’s Vehicle Telematics solution is expected to increase fuel efficiency and help the City transition to EVs as part of its climate action strategy, which includes the goal of transitioning 40 percent of passenger and light-duty vehicles to EVs by 2035

Faster Communications: with insights from Samsara’s platform, the City can better communicate service status and updates across departments and with its residents to ensure critical service issues are addressed and resolved quickly

“We’re excited to apply our public sector expertise and solutions to the City of New Orleans’ operations and make a positive impact on the community, together,” said Samsara Area Vice President of Public Sector Rhonda Eiffe.

To read more about Samsara’s solutions, visit the company’s website.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts