NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — President and CEO of the New Orleans Audubon Nature Institute Ron Forman announced on Thursday, Aug. 17 that he will be stepping down from the position by the end of 2024.

Forman makes the announcement after more than 50 years with the institute.

In 1973, he began his career as Deputy Director of Audubon Park and Zoological Gardens, then became director in 1977. A decade later, in 1988, Forman was named President and CEO of the then newly formed nonprofit Audubon Nature Institute.

“With his vision and leadership, Ron helped turn a once shameful animal ghetto into one of the top zoos in the country,” said Audubon Nature Institute Board Chairman Dr. Willard Dumas.

Recognized for his leadership, Forman is credited for the institution’s “dynamic growth,” with the development of Audubon Zoo, Audubon Aquarium, Audubon Insectarium, Woldenberg Park, Audubon Park, Audubon Louisiana Nature Center, Audubon Center for Research of Endangered Species, Freeport-McMoRan Audubon Species Survival Center, Audubon Coastal Wildlife Network and newly launched Riverfront for All.

“His drive to save wildlife and share the wonders of nature with people young and old has earned him countless honors, and his impact will be felt for generations to come,” said Dumas.

“I have been so fortunate to have had the opportunity to help bring the world of nature to others. I have also had the pleasure of working with amazing colleagues and volunteers who have helped create this unique organization devoted to conservation, quality family attractions and saving threatened and endangered species. Most importantly, we have been able to achieve this in one of the great cities of the world, New Orleans.” President and CEO of the Audubon Nature Institute Ron Forman

Forman’s most notable achievements include:

The opening of the riverfront in the late 1980s with the development of Woldenberg Park and Audubon Aquarium.

Chairing the Louisiana Nature Conservancy and working as a partner with Marlon Perkins.

Revitalizing Audubon Louisiana Nature Center in New Orleans East.

Helping launch the Business Council of New Orleans and the River Region, Greater New Orleans, Inc. and New Orleans & Company

Chairing the Louisiana Stadium Exposition District (Superdome Commission)

Chairing the Louisiana State Museum and serving on the Board of the American Association of Museums

Serving as President and longest-serving Director of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA)

According to the Audubon Institute’s Board of Directors, it will begin the nationwide search for the next CEO.

