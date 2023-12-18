NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Orleans Parish Communication District is urging those who call 911 and don’t get an immediate answer to stay on the line through the “Don’t Hang Up Campaign.”

According to the OPCD, staffing shortages can sometimes lead to waits and that often, callers will hang up and call back in hopes of reaching someone faster.

Unfortunately, the opposite happens. They’re pushed to the back of the line. The campaign is a way to get that message out.

Recently, OPCD Executive Director Karl Fasold announced a pay increase for those interested in working as an emergency communication specialist who answers 911 calls.

