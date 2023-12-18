NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In a landmark declaration approved by Pope Francis, catholic priests can now bless same-sex couples, but the blessing cannot be part of regular church rituals or liturgies.

While many think the move could signal a more inclusive and accepting approach, others think it’s a bit late. Frank Perez, director of the LGBT+ Archives Project, says though what happened can’t hurt, he’s not impressed.

“The Catholic Church is still pretty oppressive,” says Perez. “My impression of this decision, while it may be a step in the right direction, I think it’s far too little, far too late.”

The document from the Vatican says such blessings would be a sign that God welcomes all, but priests should decide on a case-by-case basis.

“I think that queer people who are religious, and there are many, have already found accepting denominations that are a lot more progressive than the Catholic Church.”

Others on social media had different opinions.

“The decision could have far reaching implications for the gay community, both within and beyond the realm of religion,” said Shane Womack. “It may encourage greater acceptance and understanding within the catholic community and beyond.”

The Archdiocese of New Orleans sent out a statement in response to the decision:

“The declaration issued by the Vatican’s dicastery for the doctrine of the faith is a reminder to all of us that in requesting a blessing as an individual or with another, we are all “in need of god’s saving presence.” The church’s teaching on marriage has not changed. The document specifically states that in asking for a blessing it is the couple that is blessed, not their union. This declaration affirms this teaching while allowing for an effort to accompany people in irregular relationships by recognizing the need each of us has for god’s healing love and mercy in our lives.”

