NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With the increase of summer temperatures in New Orleans over the past years, council member Helena Moreno announced a proactive approach to tackle current heat conditions.

With the help of the City’s Resilience and Sustainability Office and the City Department of Health, a $300,000 fund has been set to prioritize urban heat analysis.

Current reports from the Louisiana Department of Health show an average of 3,000 people are hospitalized yearly with heat-related illnesses and more than 100 people are hospitalized in New Orleans due to high-temperature exposure or hyperthermia.

The funding will aim to provide a detailed analysis of opportunities to address heat island effects across the city and provide clear steps to protect lives and property.

“The recent spikes in temperatures across urban areas pose not only a risk to the environment but to the safety of our residents as well,” said Council member Morrell. “For generations, New Orleanians have depended on afternoon rain to cool the city down during a hot summer day. But with temperatures rapidly rising and no signs of slowing down, this is our new normal. The allocation of these funds will help create a roadmap for how the City can provide better care for its residents most impacted by the climate crisis.”

According to recent national data, over 70% of New Orleanians live in what are considered “urban heat islands,” land where the built environment and other factors increase air temperatures by more than eight degrees compared to surrounding locations which ranks third in the nation.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.