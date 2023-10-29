NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Greater New Orleans Foundation has announced its New Orleans Recreation and Culture Fund on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

Officials say the fund serves as a merit-based program to fund youth recreation programs, non-profit community organizations and culture bearers.

The fund was created by New Orleans Councilmember At-Large JP Morrell.

To be eligible, applicants must help contribute to the well-being and growth of the community.

Applications will be received and reviewed by the Greater New Orleans Foundation.

“This fund will put nearly $7,000,000 directly into organizations that work with our kids and culture on a daily basis in order to facilitate a better New Orleans for everyone. The children of New Orleans are always a wise investment, and I cannot wait to see their continued growth with this invaluable opportunity,” said Morrell.

The application period closes on Tuesday, Nov. 14, and can be found on the Greater New Orleans Foundation website.

