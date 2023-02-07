NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Mayor Latoya Cantrell and the leaders of New Orleans Emergency Medical Services along with other city departments will be unveiling new medical vehicles.

11 new units will be presented at a press conference Tuesday (Feb. 7) to NOLA EMS. The vehicle come just at the peak of the Mardi Gras season.

The fleet includes:

Five additional ambulances

Four Sprint Units

Two logistic support vans

The initiative will “aid in continuing their innovative work to keep our residents and visitors safe.”

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.