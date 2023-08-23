NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) –– The Regional Transit Authority unveiled the new Canal Street Ferry Terminal in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday morning.

The two-year redevelopment project creates a new way to connect residents and visitors across the Mississippi River while building a seamless riverfront connecting Audubon Aquarium to Spanish Plaza.

Congressman Troy Carter shared childhood memories of taking the ferry from Algiers Point into the city. He stressed that “the ferry has been an integral part of all of our lives.”

Carter joined other officials to highlight the importance of creating equitable transportation for all residents. A major push for the redevelopment came from making sure the new terminal was fully ADA-compliant.

“It’s for mobility, for access to opportunities and those who can now get on the ferry if they are impaired, if they have a disability, and that’s what public transportation is. We are the connector, we are the equalizer, we make it possible for people to realize their dreams,” said FTA Administrator Nuria Fernandez.

For more on the terminal, visit the RTA’s website.

