NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The America Street community is continuing to rally around the mother who lost her three children in a house fire in New Orleans East in October.

“You know she didn’t also just lose her kids. She lost everything in her house also,” says neighbor Kim Gonzales.

It’s been a little over a month since the house fire on America Street left three children dead and a mother mourning. Gonzales expressed it’s also a reminder for those on the block anytime they step outside.

“It’s as if time stands still for us. Our main focus is making sure she is doing well. Her family is doing well and pitching in however we can right now,” says Gonzales.

With the holidays right around the corner, Gonzales and neighbors are praying to bring her some type of joy, leading the way by taking donations for the mother.

“We are asking for clothing and shoes. You are also welcome to do toiletry items. I know some people have asked if they can send a card too. We are asking that all the items be new. We would like to provide her with all brand new items,” says Gonzales.

As she continues to spread the word about the donation drive, she asks people to continue to pray for the family. As her community comes together, she’s hopeful others will do the same daily, never knowing what could happen.

“We can’t give her … her greatest loss but we can try to replace some of the other things she lost and try to bring some type of holiday spirit to her. Let’s try to come together more as a community. I feel like that has been lost and I would love to see communities come together more,” says Gonzales.

Gonzales said donations of clothing and shoes can be made in the following sizes:

Tops: Large

Bottoms: Large or size 13

Bra: 38D

Panties: Size 8

Shoes: 7 1/2

Toiletries will also be accepted.

Drop-offs can be brought to 4900 America St. Those interested in making a donation can contact Gonzales on Instagram. Donations will be accepted until Dec. 18, and all items will be dropped off to the mother.

