NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Just in time for Veteran’s Day, the final chapter at the National World War II Museum is now open to the public. The new Liberation Pavilion takes a look at post-war themes.

“I think for many people they will understand the relevance of the war in ways they may not have before. They’ll see that this is the largest war in history, but they’ll understand why it matters,” said Mike Bell with the National World War II Museum.

The highly anticipated three-story Liberation Pavilion explores the end of World War II, the Holocaust, and the immediate years after the war.

“On the first floor you can expect to see the cost of the victory. The price of freedom,” Bell said.

Then, on the second floor, the exhibit hall explores the rebuilding efforts after the war.

“We look at restoring the justice, the war crimes trial, creation of the United Nations,” he said.

Then, finally, the third floor features an all-new movie.

“A multimedia experience focused on the concept of freedom with the notion of how the war was fought, why it was won, and what it means today. With the idea that all of us have the responsibility to defend democracy, protect freedom, and advance human rights,” Bell said.

With the addition of the Liberation Pavilion, it is now a liberating and pivotal time in the Museum’s 23-year history.

