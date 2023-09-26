KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Officials with the City of New Orleans, the NASA Michoud Assembly Facility and other local organizations unveiled an educational NASA exhibit at Louis Armstrong International Airport on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell said the exhibit showcases NASA’s presence in the city and demonstrates to visitors that “New Orleans is more than tourism. Advanced manufacturing, coupled with innovative partnerships like NASA Michoud, really are our future.”

The display also tells the story of New Orleans’ role in the aerospace industry.

“The NASA Michoud Assembly Facility is the nation’s rocket factory, and it is time that we showcase and embrace that,” said Cantrell.

Cantrell joined the Director of the NASA Michoud Assembly Facility Lionel Dutreix, New Orleans Aviation Board Chair Judge Michael Bagneris and other local officials for the ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday.

At the ceremony, Dutreix said, “People know we’re here in South Louisiana, we’ve been here so long so it inspires young individuals who live here or come here that we actually build space flight hardware right in Louisiana.”

The NASA installation will be on display at the Louis Armstrong International Airport until 2024 as part of a regional initiative to educate travelers about the Gulf Coast’s economic achievements.

