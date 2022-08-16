NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday, August 16, the State of Louisiana Municipal and Traffic Court announced that court operations will resume this week. Starting at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday morning, anyone with a subpoena for a proceeding must appear in court.

For general information visit the City of New Orleans website.

According to Municipal and Traffic Court officials, the majority of the judges at Municipal and Traffic Court of New Orleans voted to return to the court building. The court building is located at 1601 Perdido Street.