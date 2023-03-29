NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— A string of warrants led to the arrest of a Natchitoches man, in New Orleans, accused of arson after he reportedly set a series of fires along Louisiana roadsides.

On Mar. 17, with the help of multiple law enforcement agencies including the United States Marshal Service Violent Offender Task Force, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, and the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, Billy Ellerbe, Jr. was taken into custody on separate counts of arson.

Back in January, the LDAF and NPSO began investigating several roadside and forest fires that were set throughout Natchitoches Parish with flames that threatened homes, timberland, cemeteries and traffic flow on I-49, roads, and overpasses. Several arrest warrants were issued for Ellerbe but he evaded police and left the parish.

Ellerbe was later discovered to be in the New Orleans region. The U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force was alerted and he was apprehended. He has since been extradited from Orleans Parish jail, where he was booked as a fugitive, to Natchitoches Parish jail.

His charges include:

One count of arson by LDAF investigators for multiple fires set on January 27

One count of simple littering

An additional count of arson by NPSO investigators for a fire set on February 10

“Whether the arson is unintentional or deliberate, LDAF’s Forestry Enforcement Division works closely with partner agencies across the state to bring offenders to justice,” said Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain, D.V.M

Currently, there is no bond set for the LDAF charges but a $25,000 bond was set for the NPSO charges.

