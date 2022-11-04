NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The holidays are approaching and that means more people will be traveling and taking flights to spend time with friends and family. To make traveling easier, the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport announced there will be new amenities offered.

Travelers can now use online parking, valet parking and a 15-minute shuttle guarantee.

According to a press release from MSY, parking operators now guarantee the shuttle ride from the Park MSY Express Economy Garage to the terminal will be 15 minutes or less, or customers will receive a 50 percent discount on their parking stay.

To make an online reservation you can click here. With an online reservation, passengers can ensure a space will be available in the parking facility of their choice by reserving a spot ahead of time.

Valet parking is also available from 6 a.m. until midnight for $36 per day on a first-come, first-served basis. The Valet Drop-Off Area is located on the departures curb and the Valet Pick-Up Area is located on level 1 (Baggage Claim) near the walkway to the Short Term Parking Garage.

MSY held a soft opening for valet parking Tuesday. Since then, they’ve already had over 250 bookings.

To see more information on the new parking options click here.

Kevin Dolliole, Director of Aviation for MSY said that parking has been outpacing passengers since the pandemic and thinks the new amenities will help solve the problem.

“We have over 8,000 spaces available in our parking facilities to meet our customer’s needs,” Dolliole said. “And these new features will make for an even more convenient experience so they can park their vehicles and get to their flights as easily as possible.”