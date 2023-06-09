Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help to identify and locate the person responsible and the vehicle used in a June 2 hit-and-run crash.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, at about 11 a.m., a motorcyclist was at the corner of Wisner Boulevard and Friedrichs Avenue, when he was struck by a reported gray and silver pickup truck containing a camper top.

Officers say the truck left the scene leaving the cyclist with life-threatening injuries. Through investigations, detectives were able to obtain a photo of the suspected vehicle which is believed to have front-end damage to its driver’s side possibly caused by the crash.

Surveillance cameras in the area captured the truck turning off of Paris Ave. and onto Gentilly Boulevard just two minutes later, before getting onto the I-610 East at the Gentilly Boulevard on-ramp.

Anyone with additional information on this incident, the suspect vehicle and/or the vehicle’s driver is urged to contact NOPD Traffic Division Hit and Run Investigations Unit at 504-658-6210. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

Latest Stories

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.