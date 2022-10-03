NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in New Orleans East over the weekend. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night near the Almonaster Avenue overpass of Jourdan Road South.

Police say that a man was riding his motorcycle heading east on the Almonaster Avenue overpass when, for unknown reasons, he lost control of the vehicle and struck a guard rail. Detectives determined that after striking the guard rail, the driver was thrown from the motorcycle and off the overpass.

Investigators say that when they arrived at the location they found a man lying on the ground near Jourdan Road South. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have not released the identity of the victim. Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Danny Ellis at 504-658-6205.