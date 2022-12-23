NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash Thursday evening in the Warehouse District, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The NOPD says that at about 8:30 p.m., a man was heading south on U.S. 90 near the Smoothie King Center just before the Loyola exit when he collided with a stalled pickup truck in the right lane and was ejected from the bike.

Officers say the man flew off the elevated expressway landing in the Superdome parking. He was declared dead on the scene.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the driver’s identity after an autopsy is done and the family is notified. No further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information about this accident is urged to contact Traffic Fatality Investigator Michael Baldassaro at 504-658-6207.

