Mothers of the Movement: Advocating for an end to racism and gun violence

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Three mothers whose children have become household names are traveling the country to create a dialogue about racism, gun violence and change.

Thursday night, the mothers of Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner and Breonna Taylor shared an intimate conversation with New Orleans parents and residents at McDonogh 35 Senior High School.

The parents’ goal is save other children from racism and gun violence.

Martin was shot to death while wearing a hoodie, Garner died after an NYPD officer put him in a prohibited chokehold and Taylor was shot during a botched raid of her apartment.

“By us coming together as a group, a club that no one wants to be part of, but once you are a part of it, we have to embrace each other and encourage each other,” said Gwendolyn Carr, Garner’s mom.

The three moms have grown the support group, Mothers of the Movement, to be voices not only for their kids, but the ones who do not receive media attention.

“Give yourself permission to grieve,” said Sybrina Fulton, Trayvon Martin’s mom. “Give yourself permission to cry. I still cry. It’s been nine years, but I still have my bad days where I cry. I cry because I lost something that is very valuable.”

The trio have become activists hoping to change laws and inspire those in the community to not just protest. They want people to have tough conversations, get involved in non-profits and to vote. Their goal is accountability to ultimately save lives.

“I know it’s a tired song and you get tired of hearing it and turning the cheek. I think we’re in the best position to get the change that we’ve always wanted. Now is it and now is the time. We can’t give up,” said Tamika Palmer, Breonna Taylor’s mom.

The group’s message resonated with parents raising children in a city with a history of gun violence.

“Being able to hear from them and learn how I can take notes from them to be able to advocate locally in the city, it was a really great experience,” said Natori Green.