Mothers of Movement share stories of resilience to the New Orleans community

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — InspireNOLA Charter Schools and Alliance for Diversity and Excellence announced the Mothers of the Movement Educator and Community Event at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 23.

Tamika Palmer, the mother of Breonna Taylor, Gwendolyn Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, and Sybrina Fulton, the mother of Trayvon Martin — will discuss their journeys and their response to national tragedies at McDonogh 35 Senior High School, 4000 Cadillac St.

This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Proof of Vaccination OR a negative PCR Test within 72 hours is required for entry. To RSVP for this event, click here.

Additionally, on Friday, Sept. 24, the Mothers of the Movement panel will share their stories with select New Orleans area students during a Student Resiliency Pep Rally.