NEW ORLEANS— No leads, suspects, or answers in the murder of slain comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell, struck by stray gunfire outside Rouses on Friday.

Montrell’s mother, Sherilyn Price spoke with WGNO News about why she thinks this happened to her son.

Montrell was killed in the 700 block of Baronne Street on Friday (Dec. 23) after being struck by a bullet that was not intended for him.

“My hero, the person I looked up to. He exceeded my expectations long time ago,” said Sherilyn Price. ” Yes I lost my son but the world lost an amazing talent.”

