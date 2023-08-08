NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — City Council President JP Morrell says that while he doesn’t approve of the current process of the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the city in choosing the next NOPD superintendent, he’s willing to listen to the pitch of the candidate put before the council.

Morrell also stated that he’s not afraid to vote no if he’s not convinced that the candidate can transform the agency.

Morrell’s comment came in an exclusive interview on WGNO’s Good Morning New Orleans.

Watch full interview below:

