NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The University Medical Center of New Orleans announced that they will be providing the monkeypox vaccine to anyone who meets the Louisiana Department of Health vaccine criteria. The UMC said that there is a limited amount of doses of the vaccines available. The vaccine clinic will be open every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the UMC clinic building on floor 3, zone c at 2000 Canal St.

Individuals who are eligible will be administered two doses given 28 days apart. UMC said that some side effects that individuals can expect are fatigue, muscle pain, and injection site reactions such as swelling and redness.

Below are the requirements for eligible individuals according to the University Medical Center of New Orleans.

Individuals with known exposure who have been identified through contact tracing.

Individuals with likely high-risk exposures within the last 14 days.

Individuals that have had intimate or sexual contact with multiple or anonymous partners in the last 14 days.

Individuals that have given or received money or other goods/services in exchange for sex in the last 14 days.

Individuals that have had intimate or sexual contact with other men in a social or sexual venue in the last 14 days.