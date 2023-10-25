UPDATE:

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police said Armour was found in good health.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who is missing from the Little Woods area.

Officers are searching for 81-year-old Dorthy Armour, who they say went for a walk in her neighborhood but did not return home. Armour’s daughter told officers her mother may have become lost.

Armour was last seen leaving her home in the 8500 block of Driftwood Street around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24. Her last known location was near Dwyer and Downman roads.

She is described as being around five feet and three inches tall, 105 pounds and having short white hair.

NOPD officers described the incident as critical. Anyone who may know where Armour is can call Seventh District detectives at (504)-658-6070.

