NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Details are being demanded by the Metropolitan Crime Commission on Mayor Cantrell’s recent trip to Amsterdam. She is expected back in town Tuesday night.

The Metro Crime Commission tweeted out photos allegedly showing the mayor flying out Friday in the first class section. The post says they want to know what class was the flight, how much it cost, and who paid for it.

This trip is the third she’s taken in 2022 and has been called into question for the use of $30,000 of the city’s money, apparently used for flight upgrades. She is now required to pay it back.

WGNO has reached out to the mayor’s office for information on the recent trip but was told to fill out a public record request, which has been done.

